Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $418.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.51 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

