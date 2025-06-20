Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BUG stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.81.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

