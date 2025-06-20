MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 22,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 20,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

