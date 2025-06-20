VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 54 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
