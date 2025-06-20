Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Head-To-Head Review

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pony AI and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pony AI currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.78%. Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Pony AI.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million 59.06 -$274.12 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $50.85 million 0.74 -$3.51 million ($0.33) -10.79

This table compares Pony AI and Creative Realities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pony AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -0.06% -0.11% -0.05%

Summary

Pony AI beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.