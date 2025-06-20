Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 11,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Qantas Airways Trading Down 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

