Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 11,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.
Qantas Airways Trading Down 1.4%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.