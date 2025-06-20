IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 12,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.