IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 12,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

