Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,345,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

