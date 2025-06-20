Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 53,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

