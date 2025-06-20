Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

Get alerts:

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, and Cemex are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the collection, processing, recycling and disposal of solid, liquid or hazardous waste. Investors in these equities gain exposure to a regulated, infrastructure‐driven industry that often provides stable cash flows and dividend yields. As demand for environmental services and sustainability solutions grows, waste management stocks can offer both defensive qualities and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 9,244,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,240,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.17. The company had a trading volume of 511,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,430. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.88.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.72. The stock had a trading volume of 298,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,944. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,926. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,854. Cemex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

