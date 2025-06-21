Analyzing Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) & SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Power & Telephone and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 0.00 SSE 0 2 2 2 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and SSE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million 1.06 $6.15 million $5.88 9.72 SSE $12.92 billion 2.11 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 11.52% N/A N/A SSE N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SSE beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

