Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,963,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.