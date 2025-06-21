ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.13 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 59.76 ($0.80). ProVen VCT shares last traded at GBX 59.26 ($0.80), with a volume of 8,788,316 shares.

Get ProVen VCT alerts:

ProVen VCT Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £161.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.11.

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 67.04% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.