Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 874.95 ($11.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($14.39). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($14.08), with a volume of 441,402 shares traded.

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 874.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 852.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -868.11, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juliet Thompson purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.67) per share, for a total transaction of £53,438 ($71,863.91). 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

