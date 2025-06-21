QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after buying an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

