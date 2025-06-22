AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $9.13. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 68,101 shares changing hands.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

