E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.27. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 108.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $98,251,137.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 88.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

