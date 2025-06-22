Head to Head Comparison: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QXO and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 4 1 3.20 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

QXO presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.90%. Given QXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QXO is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% Agent Information Software 3.62% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares QXO and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

QXO has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QXO and Agent Information Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $55.95 million 244.92 -$1.07 million ($10.05) -2.36 Agent Information Software $5.41 million 0.95 $200,000.00 $0.04 27.75

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agent Information Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QXO beats Agent Information Software on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

