Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $600,750,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,591,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

