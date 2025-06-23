Steelcase (SCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter. Steelcase has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.17 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.2%

Steelcase stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Steelcase by 3,634.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Steelcase by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

