Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY25 guidance at $1.20-1.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.250 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 52,332 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 181.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

