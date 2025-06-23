OneConstruction Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 30th (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group’s (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 30th. OneConstruction Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of OneConstruction Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Get OneConstruction Group alerts:

OneConstruction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEG opened at $5.00 on Monday. OneConstruction Group has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96.

OneConstruction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConstruction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConstruction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.