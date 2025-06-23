OneConstruction Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 30th (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group’s (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 30th. OneConstruction Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of OneConstruction Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
OneConstruction Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEG opened at $5.00 on Monday. OneConstruction Group has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96.
OneConstruction Group Company Profile
