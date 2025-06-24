Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

TYL opened at $579.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.32 and a 200-day moving average of $582.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $484.05 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,044 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.20, for a total value of $613,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,558.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

