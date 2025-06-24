State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after purchasing an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,592 shares of company stock worth $35,977,967 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.