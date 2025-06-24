PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -246.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

