Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 39,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 133.3% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 109.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

