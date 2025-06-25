Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $152,953,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,944,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 458,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 689,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,648,000 after acquiring an additional 398,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

