Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $271.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.11 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,729.10. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

