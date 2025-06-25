Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $255.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $694,787,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $353,985,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after acquiring an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

