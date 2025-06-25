JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,121,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

FLDR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

