Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,010,072.40. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,474.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.99. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,532.47.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

