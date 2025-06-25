Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 191 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

EXPD stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

