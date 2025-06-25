PFG Investments LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.