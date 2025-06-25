PFG Investments LLC Has $388,000 Position in Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.43. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Quad Graphics Dividend Announcement

Quad Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.05 million. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 71.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.90 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Quad Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Quad Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

