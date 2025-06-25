Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enersys were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enersys by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Enersys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

