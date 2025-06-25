Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. The company has a market cap of $366.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

