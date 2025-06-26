JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,834,000 after buying an additional 7,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,339,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,740,000.

JGRO opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

