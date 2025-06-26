Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 34.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 485.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

