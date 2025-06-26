Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.96, for a total transaction of $3,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,911,462.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $315.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.02. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

