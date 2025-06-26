Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

