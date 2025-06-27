GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 4.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.