Grande Group (GRAN) Plans to Raise $10 Million in July 1st IPO

Grande Group (GRAN) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,900,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Grande Group generated $4.7 million in revenue and $1.9 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $110.8 million.

Cathay Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Grande Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) We do business through our subsidiary, Grande Capital, a boutique financial firm that specializes in IPOs, corporate financial advisory services and referral services.Â Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Grande Group disclosed its terms for its IPO – 1.875 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $9.38 million, if priced at the $5.00 mid-point of its range, according to its F-1/A filing dated Jan. 30, 2025. The IPO’s size was cut from its original terms of 2.25 million shares at the $4.00-to-$5.00 price range.) “.

Grande Group was founded in 2018 and has 20 employees. The company is located at Suite 2701, 27/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Center, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3890 3601 or on the web at https://grande-capital.com/.

