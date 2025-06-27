Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after buying an additional 893,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $259.73. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

