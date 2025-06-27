International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after acquiring an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $553,039,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $245.03 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.