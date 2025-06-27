International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

