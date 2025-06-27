Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 878 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

