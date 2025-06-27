Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 19,181 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

