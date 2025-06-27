Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.75. 49,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 49,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

About Mawson Gold

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.