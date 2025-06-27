Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YUM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

