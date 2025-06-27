Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,171,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,953 shares in the company, valued at $65,254,237. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

About OSI Systems

Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

